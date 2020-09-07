Elan Foundation and Salman Khan begin reconstruction of houses for flood-hit victims in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): In February 2020, Elan Group announced adoption of flood-affected Khidrapur village in Maharashtra. The construction of 70 houses for the flood victims has taken off at Khidrapur village, Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. The project is a joint initiative of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, the Government of Maharashtra and Elan Foundation - a philanthropic arm of Gurugram-based commercial realty developer Elan Group. The project is being funded by the Government of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs 95,000 whereas the rest of the expenses would be borne by Salman Khan and Elan Foundation.

Maharashtra Minister Shri Rajendra Patil Yadravkar tweeted that the work on 70 affected houses has finally begun. He had applauded the initiative and assured of full Government support. He also posted a series of pictures which showed the minister doing a 'bhoomipujan' ceremony. The initiative was also commended by Salman Khan in an Instagram post. At least 70 houses spanning across 250 square feet each would be given to victims whose houses were ravaged by the flood last year. Situated in the Kolhapur district, Khidrapur is famous for the Kopeshwar Temple that is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The sarpanch of the village, Haider Khan Mokashi stated that the villagers are extremely happy with this development. They said that they are proud of Elan Foundation and Salman Khan for helping this tiny hamlet situated in a corner of the state. "Shelter is the basic necessity and we empathize with those who lost their lives and homes due to floods. Elan Foundation is committed to augmenting the rehabilitation efforts in an endeavour to give a fresh start to flood-affected victims with a renewed vigour. The beginning of the construction work is a step forward in realizing our vision to aid the marginalized section of the society," said Ravish Kapoor, MD, Elan Group.

The 2019 floods affected 223 villages in Kolhapur and displaced around 28,897 people in the district. Elan Foundation is a philanthropic arm of Elan Group, Gurugram based commercial realty developer, developing revolutionary retail innovations that are powering the next upheaval in Indian realty industry.

It has also aided the humanitarian relief efforts during the COVID-19 lockdown by distributing ration, masks and sanitizers free of cost to construction workers along with distribution of relief material to various parts of Bihar. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)