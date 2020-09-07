Left Menu
Couple on bike killed in collision with car at Noida underpass

The incident occurred at the City Centre underpass late on Sunday night when the couple was returning to their rented accommodation in Kulesra village, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Bal Kishan, 44, and his wife Leelavati, 40.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:50 IST
A married couple died after their motorcycle collided with a car at an underpass in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at the City Centre underpass late on Sunday night when the couple was returning to their rented accommodation in Kulesra village, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bal Kishan, 44, and his wife Leelavati, 40. They were native of Jahangirabad in adjoining Bulandshahr district and Bal Kishan worked as a gardener here, an official said. "The couple was severely injured in the crash. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries," the official from local Sector 24 police station said.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the car involved in the incident and searches are on to find the vehicle and the accused, the police said..

