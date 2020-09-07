Rajasthan health minister flags off 3 coronavirus awareness vehicles

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Monday flagged off 'Campaign Communication Vehicles' to create awareness about coronavirus in three districts of the State

He flagged off the vehicles from his residence here. Sharma said the three special vehicles are being sent to Alwar, Jodhpur and Ajmer districts under the awareness campaign being run across the state with the help of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and National Health Mission (NHM). These vehicles will visit the coronavirus-affected areas, tehsil headquarters and 100 revenue villages till October 6 and will make people aware about the deadly virus, a release said. National Health Mission Director Naresh Kumar Thakral said that awareness materials prepared by the department will be distributed through these vehicles in the districts

Also, people will be told about the preventive measures through street plays and songs.