UAE posts budget surplus of $2.65 bln in Q2 - state news agency

UAE posts budget surplus of $2.65 bln in Q2 - state news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:49 IST
The United Arab Emirates federal government posted a second-quarter budget surplus of around 9.75 billion dirhams ($2.65 billion), state news agency WAM said on Monday, up from a surplus of 1.8 billion dirhams in the first quarter.
Revenues in the second quarter were at 34.744 billion dirhams and expenditures were at 24.997 billion dirhams, WAM said, citing a finance ministry report.
