Canon releases new imageFORMULA DR-S130 scanner to support small businesses

Today, we're announcing a new and easy-to-use desktop scanner, designed with flexible USB and WiFi connectivity, to support small businesses wherever their workspace is set up. Building on the successful format of our imageFORMULA DR-S150, the new imageFORMULA DR-S130 answers the call for a robust and high-performance digitisation solution for any small or home office.

Flexible connectivity to support the evolving workplace

Designed to support small businesses and office teams as they continue adapting to new working environments, the imageFORMULA DR-S130 desktop scanner provides much-needed flexibility, offering both WiFi and USB connectivity. For added ease-of-use, the device is equipped with CaptureOnTouch Pro software which boasts a user-friendly interface with a simple icon-based operation. Effective shortcuts can be configured for frequently performed tasks to save and send documents to different destinations, including cloud services, such as OneDrive and Dropbox.

Perfect for on-the-go, at-home and small-office usage, the new device can be activated from a smartphone or directly from PC or MacBook. Files can then be automatically scanned and sorted using zonal OCR, barcode and 2D code recognition, helping businesses process information and sort it into existing workflows and document management systems. This supports easier collaboration between teams and relieves the administrative burden on employees, saving on valuable business time and resource. The compact desktop footprint offers flexibility for your office environment without compromising on space – or productivity.

Performance that you can depend on

The DR-S130 performs both reliably and simply, offering anyone without an IT team the ideal out-of-the-box solution. Its robust design ensures reliable, productive performance for busy workloads of up to 3,500 scans a day and scanning 60 images per minute. Through its PUSH scan functionality, you can send scanned files directly from the device to an output destination and avoid rerouting via a PC, saving resources and time.

Versatile document processing to meet every need

For easy document filing, editing and distribution, the imageFORMULA DR-S130 offers reliable versatile feeding, to allow you to scan a variety of documents from thin to thick, including plastic ID cards, embossed cards and passports. Its heavy-duty feed and separation rollers make batch scanning of mixed documents simple and intuitive. With ultrasonic double-feed detection, you can be assured all documents are scanned and no information goes missing. Using Active Threshold mode, features like auto colour detection, text orientation recognition, automatic paper size detection and deskew can save you valuable time without the need to adjust settings, while delivering consistently high-quality results.

Ben Gossage, B2B Sales & Marketing Director, ‎Canon Central and North Africa, says, "We are very proud of our imageFORMULA series, which makes scanning accessible and easy-to-use for all businesses, no matter their setup. As digital transformation is fast becoming a matter of survival for businesses around the world, we wanted to provide our smaller business customers with a tailored product that could suit their needs without compromising on the quality of design, performance or productivity. The compact footprint, PUSH scan functionality and connectivity options to make it a flexible addition to any small or remote office, whether at home or in a shared building. With a range of document scanning options, whatever you need to scan, the imageFORMULA DR-S130 delivers quick, high-quality results keeping your daily work flowing as a priority."

