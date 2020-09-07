Left Menu
NHAI takes 'strict action' against defaulting firms for accident at under-construction bridge in WB

The accident that occurred on February 16, 2020, had resulted in two casualties. "NHAI has taken strict action against the defaulting firms on the unfortunate accident during launching of girders on February 16, 2020, at new four-lane bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage including approaches connecting Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-34 in West Bengal, leading to two casualties," the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)said in a statement.

Updated: 07-09-2020 19:29 IST
The NHAI on Monday said it has debarred the developer firm and consultants from participation in future projects after holding them responsible for accident at an under-construction bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage in West Bengal. The accident that occurred on February 16, 2020, had resulted in two casualties.

"NHAI has taken strict action against the defaulting firms on the unfortunate accident during launching of girders on February 16, 2020, at new four-lane bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage including approaches connecting Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-34 in West Bengal, leading to two casualties," the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)said in a statement. One of the under-construction spans had collapsed owing to toppling of the launching girders leading to collapse of the erected span, the statement said. "Post incident, NHAI appointed a bridge expert to investigate the causes. It was found that the accident happened due to lack of coordination between contractor, design consultant and designer of launching girder in design and execution of the superstructure of the bridge," it said. Further, the contractor and consultants responsible for design and launching girder system failed to present any convincing reasons during investigation for the causes leading to the unfortunate incident, it added. NHAI said: "Qingdao Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd, China; and RKEC Projects Ltd, India have been debarred from participation in future projects jointly as well as severally for three years." Besides, VAX Consultants Pvt Ltd and Nagesh Consultants Pvt Ltd are debarred from participation in future projects jointly as well as severally for 3 years, it said.

In addition, NC Infracon Consultant (New Delhi) has been debarred from participation in future projects "jointly as well as severally" for three years. NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said, "If any contractor or consultant deviates from the contractual obligations and compromises public safety, it becomes imperative for NHAI to take stringent action against such defaulters. It is warned that lapses shall not be tolerated and strict action shall be taken against defaulting firms and personnel." PTI NAM MKJ

