Delhi-Ghaziabad Metro services to resume on Thursday

The Metro services will resume between Delhi and Ghaziabad on Thursday after a gap of over five months. If the situation remains normal, the services will run uninterruptedly from 6 am to 11 pm, he added. The DM, however, said people will have to follow the norms laid down by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:50 IST
The Metro services will resume between Delhi and Ghaziabad on Thursday after a gap of over five months. The services were halted on March 22 on the directions of the Union government. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on the first two days, the Metro will ply from 6 am to 11 am and 4 to 11 pm. If the situation remains normal, the services will run uninterruptedly from 6 am to 11 pm, he added.

The DM, however, said people will have to follow the norms laid down by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In Ghaziabad the Metro operates on two routes. While its Blue Line ferries commuters from Vaishali and Kaushambi stations to Dwarika of Delhi; the Red Line joins the Shaheed Sthahal Metro station in Ghaziabad to Rithala of Delhi via Hindan River, Arthla, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Park, Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar, Raj Bagh and Shaheed Nagar. Over 100 civil volunteers have been deployed to ensure social distancing at the Metro stations after the DMRC sought a help in this regard, the DM said.

