Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB returns as top-tier partner of African Green Revolution Forum

The tenth annual AGRF will be headlined by African Heads of State and Government and will bring together delegates from governments, civil society, the private sector and research communities.

AfDB | Updated: 08-09-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 00:32 IST
AfDB returns as top-tier partner of African Green Revolution Forum
Fregene will be a panellist at an AGRF pre-event, Scaling Up, starting at 15:00 CAT on Monday, and he will speak during another pre-event session, Agriculture Technologies for Feeding Cities AGRF at 17:00 CAT on the same day. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank returns as a top-tier partner of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) – Africa's largest agriculture conference – to be held online for the first time from 8-11 September 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tenth annual AGRF will be headlined by African Heads of State and Government and will bring together delegates from governments, civil society, the private sector and research communities. AGRF 2020 is hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AGRF Partners Group, organized under the theme Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent. Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa.

"As COVID-19 causes disruptions across Africa, we must prioritize policy support, especially for small and medium enterprises that produce, process and market 60% of food consumed on the continent," said Wambui Gichuri, Bank Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development. "We need to enhance the movement of inputs and food, increase the production of and access to healthy and nutritious foods, establish food security task forces in countries, as well as strengthen regional organization capacity to monitor multi-country initiatives. AGRF is the platform to move these policy conversations forward."

Acting Vice President Gichuri leads the Bank's "digital delegation" to AGRF, which also includes Atsuko Toda, Director for Agricultural Finance and Rural Development; Martin Fregene, Director for Agriculture and Agro-industry; Esther Dassanou, Coordinator of the Bank's Affirmative Finance Action for the Women of Africa initiative (AFAWA), and Edson Mpyisi, Coordinator of the Bank's Enable Youth program. The Bank delegation will take part in nine AGRF sessions.

Gichuri is scheduled to deliver remarks during a nutrition-themed plenary: Building Back Better - Growing the Continent. This policy symposium held Wednesday (16:00 CAT) will discuss the UN's The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the ongoing pandemic, and feeding the continent.

Director Toda will moderate a Bank-organized AGRF side event on Monday, 7 September (15:00 CAT). The session, Integrating African Food Systems through the Lens of SME Champions will amplify the voices of small and medium enterprises in the production, processing, logistics, and cold chain solutions sub-sectors.

"Feeding Africa's growing population is not just about producing more food. It's also about getting food to people who need it most. We support entrepreneurs along food system value chains helping to make that happen," Toda said.

Fregene will be a panellist at an AGRF pre-event, Scaling Up, starting at 15:00 CAT on Monday, and he will speak during another pre-event session, Agriculture Technologies for Feeding Cities AGRF at 17:00 CAT on the same day.

Mpyisi will help judge the AGRF Agripreneur Competition Finale parallel session on Tuesday. The competition brings together young entrepreneurs, innovators and "movers and shakers" in Africa's agri-food sector. Mpyisi will also serve as a panellist on the Strengthening the Ecosystem for Young African Agripreneurs session, which will look at action plans on how to better serve the needs of young agripreneurs.

AFAWA Coordinator Dassanou will join a panel of experts discussing Making the Most of Gender-Based Financing on Wednesday, 9 September. The session will home in on the methods needed to identify and fund women entrepreneurs who are part of the hidden middle that links farmers to the value-added processing, retailing and foodservice sectors in urban centres across the continent.

"Agriculture and strengthening food systems are cornerstones of Africa's plan to build back better coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Fregene. "AGRF online will convene the most senior decision-makers of governments in the same digital space as grassroots players along the agricultural value chain – we at the Bank are proud to be part of it," said Fregene.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Groups shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement. The advert by TRESemm, a Unilever Plc brand, showed a...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Car used by molester found; accused still absconding

The police on Monday said that they are yet to arrest the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car besides hitting another woman with it, but seized the high-end vehicle used in the crime from Purba Jadavpur ...

3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Bengal

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said. The discharge rate clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020