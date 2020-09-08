Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Group's shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-09-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 01:28 IST
S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist
Representative image Image Credit: Wikiwand

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Group's shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement. The advert by TRESemmé, a Unilever Plc brand, showed an image of African black hair which it described as "dry and damaged", while an example of white hair was referred to as "fine and flat".

The advert, posted on Clicks' website on Friday, provoked a backlash on social media and the retailer removed it the same day. It apologised, as did TRESemmé South Africa. But on Monday, protesters led by hard-left party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded Clicks stores be shut for at least a week. Some wore EFF's trademark red hard-hats and overalls and sung struggle songs outside Clicks stores.

"White people insult us and then they apologise, they think that's the end. We are no longer going to accept any apology which is not accompanied by justice," EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters outside a closed Clicks store in Polokwane in the province of Limpopo. "Who is punished for projecting black people as ugly people?" Video footage on Twitter showed protesters toppling shelves and destroying products in one store. Another, in Witbank in Mpumalanga province, appeared to have suffered fire damage.

Clicks said 51 stores had closed in the Western Cape province, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and 302 in Gauteng and elsewhere. Seven stores were damaged, but Clicks said it was unable to estimate the cost of the damage for now.

"The negligent employees have been suspended, and we have engaged the supplier, who has now also issued an apology," Clicks Chief Executive Vikesh Ramsunder said of the advert. Facing accusations of racial prejudice, Unilever said in June it would drop the word "fair" from its "Fair & Lovely" skin lightening products.

Many makers of consumer packaged goods have reconsidered their marketing following global protests against racial injustice. Several brands have scrapped Black advertising mascots.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Groups shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement. The advert by TRESemm, a Unilever Plc brand, showed a...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Car used by molester found; accused still absconding

The police on Monday said that they are yet to arrest the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car besides hitting another woman with it, but seized the high-end vehicle used in the crime from Purba Jadavpur ...

3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Bengal

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said. The discharge rate clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020