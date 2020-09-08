Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc in FY21; COVID-19 spread disrupting eco activity: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday slashed India's FY21 growth projection to (-) 10.5 per cent, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying the continued spread of the virus and imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country has disrupted economic activity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:12 IST
Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc in FY21; COVID-19 spread disrupting eco activity: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday slashed India's FY21 growth projection to (-) 10.5 per cent, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying the continued spread of the virus and imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country has disrupted economic activity. In the first quarter of current fiscal India's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a massive 23.9 per cent.

Fitch said India recorded one of the sharpest GDP contractions in the world in the April-June quarter, but noted that growth should rebound strongly in the July-September period amid re-opening of the economy. However, there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven, it said.

In its September update of Global Economic Outlook (GEO), Fitch said, the deepest recessions were in India, the UK and Spain, countries that saw particularly large shocks in daily mobility data on visits to retail and recreation venues, and where lockdowns were stringent and long-lasting throughout 2Q20 (April-June). It said multiple challenges are holding back growth recovery, both in the short and medium term.

"New cases of the coronavirus continue to increase, forcing some states and union territories to re-tighten restrictions... The continued spread of the virus and the imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country depress sentiment and disrupt economic activity," Fitch said. It further noted that the severe fall in activity has also damaged household and corporate incomes and balance sheets, amid limited fiscal support.

Also a looming deterioration in asset quality in the financial sector will hold back credit provision amid weak bank capital buffers. Furthermore, high inflation has added strains to household income and supply-chain disruption and excise duties increases have caused prices to rise. It projected inflation to slow amid weak underlying demand, easing supply-chain disruption and a good monsoon.

"We have slashed our GDP forecast for this fiscal year to - 10.5 per cent, a huge revision of - 5pp (percentage points) compared to the June GEO. We expect the shortfall of activity relative to our pre-virus forecast to be 16 per cent by early 2022," Fitch said. GDP growth is likely to be (-) 9.6 per cent in July-September, (-) 4.8 per cent in October-December and 4 per cent in January-March quarter this fiscal, as per Fitch projections.

For the next fiscal, Fitch estimated Indian economy to grow 11 per cent, while for 2022-21 growth would be 6 per cent. Separately, India Ratings and Research, the India arm of Fitch Ratings, on Tuesday revised India's GDP growth forecast to (-) 11.8 per cent, from (-) 5.3 per cent earlier.

Fitch said the pandemic has become more prevalent in emerging market countries excluding China as the year has progressed. Brazil, Russia and India now have some of the highest coronavirus caseloads in the world. "India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns worldwide in 2Q20 and domestic demand fell massively. Limited fiscal support, fragilities in the financial system, and a continued rise in virus cases hamper a rapid normalisation in activity.

"The double-digit growth rate we expect for 2021-2022 simply reflects the low base in 2020 – we do not expect GDP to return to pre-virus levels until 1Q22 (January-March. 2022)," Fitch said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New guidelines to boost teaching of relationships and sexuality education

Two new sets of guidelines are being provided to schools to strengthen the teaching around relationships, health and sexuality, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.The new guidelines will ensure that the teaching of r...

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...

Hima, Neeraj, Gopichand to be part of awareness campaign on fitness

Star sprinter Hima Das, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will raise awareness on daily fitness exercises in a campaign planned from September 13 to 27. Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniver...

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

British airline easyJet is reducing its flying schedule after demand has been hit by frequent changes in government restrictions on travel, including quarantine measures.The airline said on Tuesday it expected to fly slightly less than the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020