Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle to stabilise as tech remains fragile

World shares struggled to stabilise on Tuesday as doubts about a recovery in tech stocks lingered after last week's rout, while the dollar steadied as investors pondered whether policy signals from the European Central Bank this week could weaken the euro.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle to stabilise as tech remains fragile
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

World shares struggled to stabilise on Tuesday as doubts about a recovery in tech stocks lingered after last week's rout, while the dollar steadied as investors pondered whether policy signals from the European Central Bank this week could weaken the euro. Fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing after U.S. President Donald Trump again raised the idea of decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies appeared to have little impact.

"I think the market will shrug this off as electioneering but may find the lining up of technology stock sellers harder to process as the U.S. market returns from a holiday yesterday," said Chris Bailey, European Strategist at Raymond James. World shares fell 0.1% by 0835 GMT following gains in Asia overnight and a negative start in Europe, where fresh pressure on tech stocks dragged the STOXX 600 benchmark down 0.9% following strong gains on Monday.

After U.S. markets were shut on Monday for Labor Day, S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, reversing gains made in Asian hours, while futures in tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.3% after having lost more than 6% late last week. While many market players were unable to pinpoint a single trigger for the Nasdaq's sudden plunge, valuations have been stretched given its sharp 75% gain from a bottom hit in March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.8% . China's blue-chip index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng meanwhile gained 0.5% and 0.2% respectively, both erasing early losses made after Trump's remarks. The newly launched Hang Seng tech index fell 1.4%.

Trump's remarks followed the possible U.S. blacklisting of China's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), which has hit many Chinese tech firms listed onshore and offshore. DOLLAR STEADY, POUND HIT

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies at 93.115 and firmed marginally against the euro at $1.1816 with the main focus on this week's ECB policy meeting. Most analysts do not expect a change in the central bank's policy stance but are looking at its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength.

"Rangebound trading will likely remain predominant until Thursday when the ECB meets," UniCredit analysts said in a note. Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar after the European Union told Britain on Monday there would be no trade deal if London tries to override the Brexit divorce deal it signed in January.

The pound slipped more 0.3% at $1.3135 while against the euro it touched 0.90 pence, also a two-week low. Gold prices softened on Tuesday, although rising doubts over the economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump limited losses. Spot gold was little changed at $1,9283.87 per ounce.

Oil fell below $42 a barrel, its fifth session of decline, pressured by concerns that a recovery in demand could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world. U.S. crude futures fell 3.3% to $38.46 per barrel.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 0.709%, off a five-month low of 0.504% touched in August. (Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka: Govt doctors threaten to go on strike from Sept 15

Government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on strike from September 15 if their demand for salaries on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale were not met. There is disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors ...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned&#160;radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he&#160;will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities.&#1...

HIL supplies 114.2 tonnes DDT to Zambia

State-owned HIL India Ltd has supplied 114.2 tonnes of organochlorine insecticide DDT to Zambia for a malaria control programme, the Union fertiliser and chemicals ministry said on Tuesday. This is the last phase of dispatch out of the 307 ...

Ministers, scientists concerned as coronavirus cases rise in UK

Senior ministers in the UK have joined leading scientists to express concern as the number of coronavirus cases reflected a rise in the country over the past few days. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that the country was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020