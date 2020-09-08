Former AT&T executive Krish Prabhu joins Sterlite Technologies Ltd's advisory board

Krish Prabhu, former Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, has joined the advisory board of digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL). He will work with the executive team to advise STL on strategy and technology road map across optical and wireless domains.

Prabhu, former CTO of AT&T, has joined the advisory board of STL, the company said in an e-mailed response to a query. He joins the current advisory board comprising two other telecom industry stalwarts -- BS Shantharaju, former CEO of Indus Towers and Sandip Das, former MD and CEO of Reliance Jio.

Prabhu had also served as Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs, an Illinois-based optical network technologies company. He has also worked with Alcatel in various executive positions from 1991-2001, including as Chief Operating Officer from 1999-2001. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, and has a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

About his new role, Prabhu said, "STL has built unique capabilities over the last 25 years – optical connectivity, large scale digital network integration, and virtualised wireless capabilities; which is unparalleled in the industry". "I am excited to work with the leadership team and contribute to the excellent performance records in delivering value for customers," he said.