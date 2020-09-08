Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former AT&T executive Krish Prabhu joins Sterlite Technologies Ltd's advisory board

He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, and has a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. About his new role, Prabhu said, "STL has built unique capabilities over the last 25 years – optical connectivity, large scale digital network integration, and virtualised wireless capabilities; which is unparalleled in the industry".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:56 IST
Former AT&T executive Krish Prabhu joins Sterlite Technologies Ltd's advisory board

Krish Prabhu, former Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, has joined the advisory board of digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL). He will work with the executive team to advise STL on strategy and technology road map across optical and wireless domains.

Prabhu, former CTO of AT&T, has joined the advisory board of STL, the company said in an e-mailed response to a query. He joins the current advisory board comprising two other telecom industry stalwarts -- BS Shantharaju, former CEO of Indus Towers and Sandip Das, former MD and CEO of Reliance Jio.

Prabhu had also served as Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs, an Illinois-based optical network technologies company. He has also worked with Alcatel in various executive positions from 1991-2001, including as Chief Operating Officer from 1999-2001. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, and has a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

About his new role, Prabhu said, "STL has built unique capabilities over the last 25 years – optical connectivity, large scale digital network integration, and virtualised wireless capabilities; which is unparalleled in the industry". "I am excited to work with the leadership team and contribute to the excellent performance records in delivering value for customers," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Everton sign Colombian star James Rodriguez

English club Everton has completed the signing of Colombian star James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year deal. Everton also has the option of extending the deal with Rodriguez for a third season. While representing Real Madrid, James...

Remaining 166 Tour riders cleared of virus but not director

The 166 remaining Tour de France riders have been cleared to continue racing ahead of Tuesdays Stage 10 after undergoing COVID-19 tests. Organizers of the Tour performed some 650 tests over the past two days on riders and team members, with...

Kerala excise dept recommends reopening of bars

The Kerala excise department has recommended to the government to reopen bars in the state by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. The move comes in the wake of decision taken by several other states to open bars as part of Unlock-4 g...

NGT seeks report on steps taken to control overflow of sewage along Delhi-Agra highway

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to submit a report on steps taken to control overflow of sewage on the stretch of DelhiAgra highway. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020