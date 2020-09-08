Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre

The EoDB ranking, as published on the website of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), did not reveal either the criteria adopted for scoring and ranking or disclose the feedback from the states and UTs, according to S Harikishore, Managing Director, KSIDC. As the states nodal agency for industrial promotion, KSIDC has approached the Centre seeking the details in this regard, Harikishore said.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:05 IST
Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre
Representative image

The Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking 2019, covering different states and Union Territories, lacked clarity on some counts, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has claimed, and urged the Centre to disclose the criteria details applied in deciding the status. The EoDB ranking, as published on the website of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), did not reveal either the criteria adopted for scoring and ranking or disclose the feedback from the states and UTs, according to S Harikishore, Managing Director, KSIDC.

As the states nodal agency for industrial promotion, KSIDC has approached the Centre seeking the details in this regard, Harikishore said. The EoDB ranking was published on the DPIIT website on September 5.

As per the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of 2019, each state had to complete 187 missions. Of these, Kerala has accomplished 157 missions, which comes to 85 per cent of the mandated missions.

This details in this regard are not available on the website that put out the ranking,according to him. While it was stated that the ranking would be decided based on the Reform Action points and feedback scores obtained from states and UTs concerned, the details of this process are also not available on the website, the official pointed out.

The details on the yardsticks adopted for the scoring and ranking have not been shared among the states or revealed on the website, which has resulted in lack of clarity regarding the process of ranking. This is why KSIDC decided to approach DPIIT on the very day the ranking was published, Harikishore said.

Lakshadweep, which has not carried out any reforms as cited on EoDB website, has been ranked 15th.Several criteria announced by DPIIT for EoDB ranking based on BRAP in 2018-19 have been changed in the current ranking,the official claimed. For instance, the North-eastern States and UTs have been considered together in the current ranking, he said.

For the last four years, Kerala has made steady and systematic progress in formulating and implementing reforms suggested under BRAP. The record of Kerala in securing the goals set by the Centre in this regard has steadily increased---percentage figures from 2015-16: 22.8 per cent,2016-17 : 26.9 per cent, 2017-18 : 52.56 per cent, and 2018-19 : 85 per cent.

Kerala government has drawn up and proactively implemented a slew of innovative measures during this period to make the state industry-friendly. Some of the major steps taken by the government in the last three years included announcement of an investor- friendly industrial policy that has created the most conducive ecosystem for industrialists and service providers.

As many as seven Acts have been amended to bring in the comprehensive Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act-2018, which has made the investment process fast and transparent, he said. Other reform-oriented initiatives that have substantially improved industrial and business atmosphere for multiple sectors and categories included enactment of Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act-2019, which has considerably eased the investment procedures, including pollution control clearances.

Kerala State Single Window Clearance Board and Industrial Township Area Development Act was a decisive step forward that fast-tracked the investment process across the sectors. Over 100 projects were showcased at the global investor meet ASCEND Kerala 2020 held in Kochi in January, where major investment decisions were clinched from entrepreneurs from India and abroad converged at the conclave.

During this period, the state also launched the Invest Kerala portal and Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (K-Swift). Kerala has also made considerable progress in key parameters such as digital connectivity, skill development and infrastructure development.

Since 2016, as many as 52,137 MSME enterprises have been started in Kerala, which account for 40 per cent of all businesses the state has in this job-generating sector. The state has clocked an estimated investment of Rs 4,500 crore in MSME sector alone, which itself vouch for the strides made by Kerala in industrialisation, the official added.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 fears reduce WB assembly monsoon session to a single day

The monsoon session of West Bengal assembly will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday. It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from Sept...

Indore records highest single-day spike of 295 COVID-19 cases

With the detection of 295 fresh infections, Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Tuesday recorded a highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases that has taken its tally to 15,165, an official said. An analysis of official data shows an increas...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council Renew their MoU to Strengthen the State's Industrial Development

The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and the Government of Telangana is well-estab...

Euro zone bond yields fall as focus on Italy's new 20-year bond, ECB

Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday with investors focused on bond sales and expecting supportive messaging from the European Central Bank later in the week. Italy received over 84 billion euros of investor demand for a new 20-year bond v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020