Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

Elsewhere, the dollar traded firmly against the Japanese yen amid talk of a snap election - something that Yoshihide Suga, frontrunner to succeed Shinzo Abe in next week's leadership ballot - signalled in a newspaper interview. Analysts say many currency market participants no longer consider the leadership race as a catalyst, as the next leader is likely to follow Abe's policy path.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:43 IST
FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

The euro and dollar kept moves to a minimum on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Bank’s post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings of a no-deal Brexit skittled sterling again. The euro bobbed back under $1.18 but the pound sank nearly 1% to $1.3050 and the yuan dipped too after U.S. President Donald Trump warned about "decoupling" the U.S. and Chinese economies.

Britain had gone into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks warning it was ramping up no-deal preparations. A sense of crisis took hold as the Financial Times reported the head of Britain's legal department had quit over suggestions Boris Johnson wanted to override parts of the existing divorce deal. "Clearly the headlines about the UK government drawing up some withdrawal agreement overrides is not going to sit well with officials in Brussels if they are true," said Lombard Odier's head of FX strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.

"We are still looking for a skinny, skeleton, basic deal whatever you want to call it. But as time draws on, the risk of a no deal Brexit rises." Moves among the other major currencies were mostly modest, with the dollar pushing gently higher as risk appetite appeared to falter again in equity markets.

The Australian dollar reversed course to drop to $0.7250 and the New Zealand dollar dipped to $0.6660 following a Sunday statement from the central bank, which again raised the prospect of negative rates. In emerging markets, Turkey's lira hit another record low and Russia's rouble sagged to it lowest since April amid ongoing talk about fresh Western sanctions.

SUGA RUSH The main focus this week is on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday.

Most analysts don't expect a change in the central bank's policy but are looking to the message on its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength following its recent rise to $1.20. Lombard Odier's Gkionakis said some more verbal intervention from ECB head Christine Lagarde was more likely than action at this point, a view shared by other analysts.

"The ECB could raise more concerns over a further appreciation in the euro and make some downward revisions to its inflation projections," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy, which would flag easier policy. Elsewhere, the dollar traded firmly against the Japanese yen amid talk of a snap election - something that Yoshihide Suga, frontrunner to succeed Shinzo Abe in next week's leadership ballot - signalled in a newspaper interview.

Analysts say many currency market participants no longer consider the leadership race as a catalyst, as the next leader is likely to follow Abe's policy path. "Around eight years ago (when Abe took over), the yen was stronger at around 70 per dollar. But with the current dollar/yen level, there's nothing much the successor can do currency-wise," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The yen last changed hands at 106.26 per dollar. Traders also sold sterling against the yen. It last traded at a two-week low of 138.52. Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

Euro zone data also showed its economy shrivelled by slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, but the drop was still the sharpest ever as consumer spending caved in due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature.It was the first day ba...

Tomar launches 22 bamboo clusters in 9 states, National Bamboo Mission logo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 22 bamboo clusters in nine states, and said the country is now gearing up to increase exports of bamboo products. The bamboo clusters will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, M...

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force BSF on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intel...

Former LaLiga midfielder Sastre pens 1-year deal with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 34-year-old former LaLiga medio joins from Cypriot side AEK L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020