Telangana Government and UK India Business Council Renew their MoU to Strengthen the State's Industrial Development

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) renewed its' Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and the Government of Telangana is well-established and has already led to two UK business delegations to the State and a further delegation of leading UK universities. These interactions boost business investment, accelerate improvements in the ease of doing business, facilitate UK-Telangana business partnerships and expand higher education collaboration.

The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana and Mr. Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC in the presence of Mr. Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission - Hyderabad and UK businesses. Speaking on the occasion, Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC, said, "It's a real honour to sign this MoU with the Government of Telangana to extend and deepen our existing strong partnership. The State has dynamic and impactful political and bureaucratic leadership, which is one of the reasons why the UKIBC is so keen to engage and why so many UK businesses want to enter and expand their investment in the State. We look forward to our next delegation, which we hope will take place in Hyderabad rather than online, and we very much hope to welcome a Telangana Government-led business delegation to the UK." Through this virtual roundtable, UKIBC was pleased to hear from the State Government of Telangana on how they are evolving their policies and building a stronger business eco-system to support existing businesses as well as initiatives to attract investment into the State as the world grapples with the ongoing global crisis of COVID-19.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana said, "We are pleased to renew this agreement with UK India Business Council. The existing MoU over the past year, has seen multiple UK delegations, resulting in business and higher education partnerships. UK and India share great synergies in trade and investment which have only grown in recent years. As we come out of the pandemic, Telangana's multiple investment-promotion schemes, along with its business-friendly regulatory environment and resolution to pandemic related business activities, act as a major attraction for the UK based entrepreneurs and corporates. The renewal of the MoU is a testament to our belief in this relationship with UKIBC and that it will further help us to boost the investment in the state and maximise our growth potential." Mr. Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission – Hyderabad mentioned, "In responding to the challenges of the current pandemic my Government is committed to building back lives and businesses better. This vision is shared by our friends in Telangana and both our governments are determined for this MoU to result in enhanced trade and investments between Telangana and UK. In a week when the resumption of inbound direct British Airways services from London have been announced, the MoU's renewal is most timely. International cooperation is the only cure for COVID-19." UKIBC will continue to support interactions between UK businesses and the State Government to provide direct feedback from business on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues which can further bolster business confidence and enhance the operating environment for doing business. These interactions will continue in the form of dialogues, annual ministerial meetings and various delegation visits. UKIBC will also work towards future investment opportunities, strengthening its relationship with state governments, supporting its members in addressing their key asks and smoothing investor interactions in different markets.

Notes to Editors About the UKIBC The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) is the premier membership-led organisation supporting the promotion of trade, business and investment between the two countries. UKIBC plays an influential role in creating and sustaining an environment in which trade and investment flourishes. Through its insights, networks, policy advocacy, services and facilities, the UK India Business Council supports UK businesses to achieve success. Find out more by visiting www.ukibc.com and following @UKIBC on Twitter.

