Piaggio partners with financing startup for vehicle leasing plans

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio has partnered with automotive financing startup OTO Capital to offer vehicle leasing plans to the customers of Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The facility, currently available for customers in Pune and Bangalore, allows leasing of Vespa or Aprilia scooters for low down payment and with 30 per cent discount on the EMI besides other benefits, Piaggio India said in a release. Vespa recently launched the special-edition Racing Sixties and has also introduced a new facelift BSVI range while Aprilia introduced the 160 CC SR range with BSVI and has recently launched the storm disc brake and digital cluster model. The company said that the merit of this new ownership model lies in the fact that one would have to pay only for the number of years they want to keep the vehicle and then return it anytime, thereby paying less and gaining more on their Vespa and Aprilia models. Further, through the leasing option, one can even upgrade to a more premium model of Vespa and Aprilia in the same EMI budget

"We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants," said Diege Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.