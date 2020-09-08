Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software 'Real Mango' for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujarat, RPF DG Arun Kumar said Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:35 IST
RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software 'Real Mango' for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujarat, RPF DG Arun Kumar said Tuesday. In the course of systematic unravelling of the working of the illegal software, it has been found that it bypasses captcha, synchronises bank OTP with the help of a mobile app and feeds it to the requisite form to book tickets automatically. It also auto-fills the passenger and payment details in the forms, he said.

“The software logs in to the IRCTC website through multiple IRCTC Ids. The illegal software is sold through a five-tiered structure with the system admin receiving payment in bitcoins,” the Director General, Railway Protection Force (RPF), said at a press briefing. Field units of RPF have been able to apprehend 50 people so far including the system developer who was the kingpin and key managers involved in the operation of the illegal software and block live tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakhs, he said. “Five key operatives of the illegal software have been arrested from West Bengal. The software has now been fully decimated,” Kumar said. The first red flag was when it was discovered that the developer of the software used Youtube to advertise his product and an analysis of the data of the popular video sharing platform led to key members of the gang.

Kumar said in view of the apprehension of increase in touting activity after restart of the passenger services, the drive against touts was intensified by the force. “Operation of an illegal software called 'Rare Mango' (whose name was later changed to 'Real Mango') was revealed on August 9 during action against touts by the field units of RPF," said. "RPF units of North Central Railway (NCR), Eastern Railway (ER) and Western Railway (WR) apprehended some suspects and initiated the process of understanding and unravelling the operation of RareMango/Real Mango software,” he said. Various operations by the RPF during the coronavirus pandemic have led to the arrest of 994 touts and advance tickets worth Rs 87.70 crore have been blocked. It has also disrupted many illegal softwares like ANMS/ Red Mirchi/Black TS, TikTok, I-Ball, Red Bull, MAC, N-GET, Cycle, Star-V2 etc. The information supplied by RPF helped CRIS/IRCTC to strengthen security features in PRS system due to which the softwares stopped functioning at that time, the RPF DG said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year YoY growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath pr...

Significant movement on Russia's offer for phase 3 testing, manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India: NITI Aayog member

With Russia approaching India for phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and for its manufacture in the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday that the government attaches great importance to this offer of p...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

Pune, Sep 8 PTITheNational Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020