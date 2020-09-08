Edutainment Startup SP Robotic Works Bags TiE50 Winner Award at TiEcon 2020

SP Robotic Works selected for its innovative work in the robotics education segment providing hands-on online training in various courses on Coding, Robots, Drones and Virtual Reality (VR) for students from ages 7 to 17 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Pioneering as India’s edutainment learning platform, SP Robotic Works has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world’s largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. SP Robotic Works has been recognized for its future-based learning activity in the coding and robotics education segment. Founded in August 2012 by two Anna University alumni Pranavan S and Sneha Priya, the edutainment company provides fun learning solutions for students of ages 7 to 17 in Robotics, Coding, Drones, Android App building, IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Virtual Reality (VR). With 83 centres across 30 cities in India, SP Robotic Works is one of its kind edutainment firms that makes education and learning fun for children through various models.

Talking about the recognition, Sneha Priya, CEO and Co-founder at SP Robotic Works said, “For many students, mathematics and science have always been boring subjects, too bogged down with details. It turns out that one of the best ways to excite new-age learners about STEM is through use of robots. Immersive learning plays a major role in the education system today, primarily to enhance the imaginative and creative learning skills of young students. Thus, using robots, AI, VR, and other technologies can change the way students learn. This is the future.” Adding to this, Pranavan, CTO and Co-founder of SP Robotic Works also commented as saying, “At SP Robotic Works, we are working to provide solutions, wherein concepts are taught using animation videos and real-world examples. We are honoured to have been selected by TiE50. Going forward, we aim to emerge as a domain leader on the back of our unique courses and transform the way Engineering and STEM subjects are accessed.” Strengthening the idea of learning through robots and advanced technologies, the company has established more than 83 dedicated centres to access its courses and robotic kits also known as ‘SP Robotics Maker Labs’, spread across India. The centres are equipped with SP Robotic Works’ AI-powered smart class system which ensures the facilitation of personalized as well as good quality learning to every student, aligned with an individual’s learning sensibilities and preferences. It also aims to have more than 500 labs operational across India within the next couple of years. In addition, SP Robotic Works is present globally through its online learning platform. Recently, in the wake of nationwide lockdowns due to COVID-19, the company also registered over 1 lakh new users after it announced the launch of its Android and AI online courses for students above 10 years of age group. Speaking about the Award Program, Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair said, “TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper’s, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show." “For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half a million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups,” said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards was presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony held recently. About SP Robotic Works SP Robotic Works, India #1 online edutainment company specialises in providing experiential learning to students between the age of 7 and 17 in latest technologies like Robotics, Coding, Drone, AI, VR, IoT and everything that promotes STEM education through AI-powered online learning platform. SPRW’s AI- enabled Platform guides every student individually with rich animations, real-time concepts and interactive questions highlighting real-time progress of the students. Additional to its online presence in 14 countries, SPRW also has 83 branches across 27 cities in India, making it India’s largest network of Maker Labs. Having the desire to transform the way Engineering and STEM education is looked at and with an aim to ignite curiosity amongst children, the company has been recognised with more than 35 awards and operates across international borders like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Mauritius.

For more information, please visit: sproboticworks.com. About TiEcon TiEcon is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries.

Image: Robot Making