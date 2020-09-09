PGCIL commissions first leg of Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC transmission project

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Wednesday announced the commissioning of the first leg of the 6,000 MW Raigarh–Pugalur high voltage direct current transmission project. PGCIL has commissioned Pole-1 of the Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) to Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) 1,765 Kilometres high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system comprising 1,500 MW capacity, a company statement said.

The total capacity of Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC transmission system is 6,000 MW. The work on the remaining three Poles (power transmission lines) are in advance stages, the statement added.

The Pole-1, the first leg of the Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC Project, between Western and Southern Region, is envisaged for evacuation of bulk power generated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in Chhattisgarh using HVDC technology. This system will facilitate power flow of 1,500 MW from Western Region to Southern Region ensuring reliable and quality power supply, the statement said adding that PGCIL has completed this despite many challenges and lockdown restrictions encountered during COVID-19 pandemic.

Implementation of the balance portion of this project is in an advanced stage and will be integrated in a phased manner during FY 2020-21, the Maharatna company added. PGCIL has been maintaining average transmission system availability above 99 per cent.

As on August 31, 2020, the total transmission assets of the PGCIL and its subsidiaries stood at 164,511 ckm ( circuit kilometres) of transmission lines, 249 sub-stations and more than 414,774 MVA of transformation capacity..