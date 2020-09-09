42 oxen killed as truck overturns in MP
Over 40 oxen were killed after a truck carrying them overturned in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred on Sagar-Rehli Road, around 25 kms from Sagar district headquarters, Rehli police station in-charge Rohit Mishra said.
"A truck carrying 50 oxen overturned near Kadta village around 2 am. Of these, 42 oxen died in the mishap," he said. The truck driver and his helper fled from the spot after the incident, Mishra added.
Police have launched a search for the duo, he said. PTI CORR ADU MAS NP NP
