Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto registrations pick up in August but demand remains subdued

Automobile registrations slipped by 26.81 per cent in August from the year-ago period even though the country gradually eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:55 IST
Auto registrations pick up in August but demand remains subdued
Overall demand is still not back to pre-COVID levels.. Image Credit: ANI

Automobile registrations slipped by 26.81 per cent in August from the year-ago period even though the country gradually eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Wednesday. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said August was better than previous month due to onset of the festival season but auto registrations continued to plunge on a year-on-year basis.

Three-wheeler registrations were down by 69.51 per cent with 16,857 registrations in August 2020 compared to 55,293 in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicles witnessed a downswing of 57.39 per cent to 26,536 registrations versus 62,270 in August 2019, data released by FADA showed.

Two-wheeler registrations totalled 8.98 lakh last month compared to 12.6 lakh in August 2019, marking a slide of 28.71 per cent. Passenger vehicle registrations edged lower by 7.12 per cent to 1.78 lakh from 1.92 lakh in the year-ago period. But tractor registrations rose by 27.8 per cent to 67,406 last month compared to 52,744 in the year-ago period.

That took overall vehicle registrations to 11.88 lakh in August 2020, down 26.81 per cent from 16.23 lakh in August 2019. Gulati said customers who were sitting on the fence finally concluded their purchase during ongoing festivals of Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Entry-level passenger vehicles were in high demand as personal mobility is being preferred with current pandemic showing no signs of reduction, he said. "Overall demand is still not back to pre-COVID levels as banks and non-banking finance companies continue to have a cautious approach towards funding," said Gulati.

Commercial vehicles, especially in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles category, are still suffering from higher lead times with financers and an increase in the cost of acquisition leading to viability issues. A stricter CIBIL score is also affecting customer finance, he added. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed voter fraud fears into the mainstream

For months, President Donald Trump has tried to convince Americans that the Nov. 3 election will be rigged, claiming without evidence that mail voting will open the door to mass cheating. The greatest Election Fraud in our history is about ...

DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet

The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meet over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification. The part...

Breaking Brexit treaty? Britain announces details for post-EU life

Britain announces legislation on Wednesday for life outside the EU after throwing its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and clarify a deal it signed in January....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020