Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA, US to establish task team to facilitate market access of agri products

At the meeting, Didiza noted and expressed appreciation of the increase in exports of citrus from South Africa to the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:58 IST
SA, US to establish task team to facilitate market access of agri products
Minister Didiza and Ambassador Marks made the agreement during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza and United States Ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, have agreed to establish a technical task team that will work on facilitating market access of agricultural products.

Minister Didiza and Ambassador Marks made the agreement during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting discussed agricultural trade relations of mutual interest to both countries.

At the meeting, Didiza noted and expressed appreciation of the increase in exports of citrus from South Africa to the US market.

Such an increase is encouraging she said while also expressing the hope that this will translate to other agricultural products getting into the US market.

"Increasing agricultural production is important for food security as well as contributing to the economy through trade," Didiza said.

The Minister said she believes that the transformation of the sector, as envisaged through the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan will ensure that "as a country, we can increase our volumes for trade, which will bring great benefits for the country's economy."

She also noted that the 15% contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the agricultural sector to the economy, and attributes part of the growth to continued growth in the exports from South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mo...

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed voter fraud fears into the mainstream

For months, President Donald Trump has tried to convince Americans that the Nov. 3 election will be rigged, claiming without evidence that mail voting will open the door to mass cheating. The greatest Election Fraud in our history is about ...

DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet

The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meet over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification. The part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020