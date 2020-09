Nestle to help young entrepreneurs with kiosk business model

FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday announced an initiative to support entrepreneurs through its kiosk business model. This platform is part of Nestle's global youth initiative 'Nestlé Needs Youth' and would nurture entrepreneurs and create opportunities through the kiosk business model, the company said in a statement.

The programme is to help the youth of the country cope with these unprecedented times, it added. “Nestlé India reaffirms its commitment towards the youth of the country with the announcement of ‘Entrepreneurship for YOUth’ initiative,” Nestlé India said.

The kiosks, which are run on a youth-facing, franchisee-operated business model, offer entrepreneurial opportunities. Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said, "Through this initiative, we want to encourage the youth of the country to believe in their entrepreneurial dreams.

"With high emphasis on creating a conducive working environment and a simple financial module, I am certain that this initiative will prove to be a great platform for youth to prove their caliber, start and run their own business successfully, create more job opportunities and be a part of the growing franchise family of ONE Nestlé." These kiosks are operated by franchisees under Nescafe, Maggi, KitKat and are called NESCAFÉ Corner, MAGGI Hotspot and KitKat Break Zone respectively..