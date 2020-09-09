Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slight increase in commuters but not many customers at food outlets on Delhi Metro premises

The Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the biggest interchange facilities in Delhi-NCR, witnessed a slight increase in the number of commuters as the Blue Line resumed Wednesday, but food outlets struggled to find customers amid the COVID-19 scare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:55 IST
Slight increase in commuters but not many customers at food outlets on Delhi Metro premises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the biggest interchange facilities in Delhi-NCR, witnessed a slight increase in the number of commuters as the Blue Line resumed Wednesday, but food outlets struggled to find customers amid the COVID-19 scare. The Delhi Metro began operations with the Yellow Line after remaining shut since March 22. However, fewer people travelled on the Metro on the first day.

The trains are now operating for four hours each during morning and evening. On Wednesday, the interchange facilities began on Blue and Yellow Lines at nine stations.

An employee of a food outlet at Rajiv Chawk metro station said it opened on Monday. "In last three days, we have received only three customers. All bought water bottles. We have done a business of Rs 150. We hope for a better business when all the lines start," he said.

People entering the station were getting their bags sanitised by metro employees. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation maded announcements about the "dos and dont's" the travellers should follow.

"If you have cold, cough or fever, please don't take metro. Duration of opening and closing of metro doors have been increased for the convenience of commuters," the announcer said. While nearly 15,500 passengers took Yellow Line and Rapid Metro on Monday, the figure stood at nearly 17,600 on Tuesday.

The DMRC has urged people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official saidThe incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand KadamThe deceased Sachin Kurve...

Hess CEO 'optimistic' new Guyana government will approve project license

Hess Corps chief executive on Wednesday said he is optimistic the recently elected government of Guyana will issue soon a production license for the third phase of a major offshore oil project.Hess and partners Exxon Mobil Corp and CNOOC Lt...

Party of Lebanon's former transport minister criticises U.S. sanctions move

The political party of Lebanons former transport minister who has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list said on Wednesday it would not be influenced by Washingtons move, the Lebanese state news agency reported. Suleiman Frangieh, the head of...

Aamir Khan thanks Jal Shakti Ministry for lauding his work in Maharashtra's drought-hit areas

Megastar Aamir Khan on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Jal Shakti after the ministry lauded his and his wife Kiran Raos initiative to transform drought-hit regions in Maharashtra through their NGO Paani Foundation. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020