‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’ theme for this year’s vigilance awareness week: CVC

“The Commission has decided that this year the vigilance awareness week would be observed from 27th October to 2nd November, 2020 with the theme ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)’,” it said. In addition, all the organisations should strictly adhere to the economy measures issued by the Ministry of Finance vide an order dated September 4, 2020, the Commission said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:32 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission has decided to observe the vigilance awareness week from October 27 to November 2 this year with the theme “Vigilant India, Prosperous India”, an official order said. In addition, the Commission has asked all government organisations to focus on internal (housekeeping) activities which are to be taken up in campaign mode as part of the vigilance awareness week, it said.

The probity watchdog has issued guidelines for government departments to carry out such internal activities, including inspection of relevant records, disposal of complaints pending for over six months and finalisation of minor and major penalty among others. The observance of vigilance awareness week would commence with the ‘Integrity Pledge’ by public servants in the ministries/departments/central public sector enterprises (CPSEs)/public sector banks (PSBs) and all other organisations on October 27, 2020 at 11 am, the Commission said.

“All organisations are advised to strictly adhere to extant COVID-19 prevention guidelines at all locations and events issued from time to time by the competent authority,” it said in the order issued on Tuesday. The Central Vigilance Commission is an apex anti-corruption body mandated to fight corruption for ensuring integrity in administration.

Besides, overseeing integrity in public administration in the central government and the organisations under it, the Commission endeavours in its outreach measures to create awareness amongst civil society and the public at large towards the policy of achieving transparency, accountability and corruption free governance, the order said. “The Commission has decided that this year the vigilance awareness week would be observed from 27th October to 2nd November, 2020 with the theme ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)’,” it said.

In addition, all the organisations should strictly adhere to the economy measures issued by the Ministry of Finance vide an order dated September 4, 2020, the Commission said. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked government organisations to display on their website details of “systemic improvements and good practices adopted for wider dissemination and awareness” by them.

It asked them to use organisational website for dissemination of employees, customer oriented information and to make available avenues for redressal of grievances, said the order issued to secretaries of central government departments and chief secretaries of all states/union territories among others. “The Commission expects all organisations to conduct various activities with zeal and enthusiasm to achieve the objective to eliminate corruption in public life. Although all activities need to be conducted during the vigilance awareness week, however, in case of exigencies/holidays, the same can be conducted before or after the vigilance awareness week,” it said.

PTI AKV SRY.

