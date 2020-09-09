Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data consumption, 'gentle price hikes' to drive ARPU recovery, telecom industry growth: Report

Upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet given low penetration (below 50 per cent) should be key industry growth drivers, the report added. "Bharti should win at the premium end of the market, driving superior ARPU, and Jio at the scale end, with superior share gains in revenues and subscribers," it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:57 IST
Data consumption, 'gentle price hikes' to drive ARPU recovery, telecom industry growth: Report

Rising data consumption and "gentle" price hikes are expected to drive Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) recovery, while upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet will be industry growth catalysts, according to a report. Consolidation is expected to continue in favour of Reliance Jio and Bharti, as Vodafone Idea "keeps bleeding market share", JP Morgan said in a note on Wednesday.

"Low marginal costs of data provision imply significant operating leverage from traffic growth and continued polarisation in favour of the leaders (Reliance Jio and Bharti)," it said. This, in turn, means sharp EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) growth for Bharti and Reliance Jio and continued marginalisation of VIL, it added.

Indian telcos have the lowest ROICs (Return on Invested Capital) among Asian peers operating in similar market structures, suggesting that true market repair is still due, it said and pointed to expected ARPU recovery, led by consumption and gentle price hikes. Upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet given low penetration (below 50 per cent) should be key industry growth drivers, the report added.

"Bharti should win at the premium end of the market, driving superior ARPU, and Jio at the scale end, with superior share gains in revenues and subscribers," it noted. The Indian telecom industry underwent significant consolidation over the last three years, with the top three private operators now accounting for more than 90 per cent of subscribers, revenues and traffic.

"This has driven destruction of sector economics and return ratios. However, consolidation is now likely to drive a secular recovery in ARPUs and return ratios for the sector," it said. The market structure is likely to become further polarised due to "significant regulatory penalties and the weak balance sheet" of Vodafone Idea, which can further benefit Reliance Jio and Airtel.

"Our analysis of industry structure and return ratios shows a strong correlation, especially as a market gets consolidated with 2-3 players controlling significant spectrum, subscribers and revenues," it said..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

56-member ITBP team goes on Gangotri-II expedition for research

A 56-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has left for Gangotri-II peak to conduct research work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the total members of the expedition, 30 will climb the 21,620 feet high peak.The main aim of t...

Amarinder expresses displeasure over Punjab's ease of doing biz ranking

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the states 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings and announced a new system of deemed approvals to further promote ease of doing business...

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...

Ugandan move to regulate online activity is tool to curb dissent ahead of polls - rights groups

Rights groups have asked Uganda to reverse a move that requires some social media users to get a licence and pay fees, saying the move is aimed at censoring content critical of the government ahead of a presidential election.In the election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020