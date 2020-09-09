Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after three-day selloff as tech stocks stabilize

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14%, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 217.07 points, or 2.00%, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell.

