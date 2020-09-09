SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mobility businesses at SAR Group and lead the strategy and execution of delivering a comprehensive infrastructure, products and services portfolio to enable electric vehicle usage and growth, a release said.

Prior to taking up the current position, he was working with Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) as its president for automotive business. Besides, in a career spanning over two-and-a-half decade, Kumar has been associated with companies such as TVS and Bajaj Auto, among others, said the release.

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Navneet Kapoor and Rakesh Malhotra, the group has been incubating e-mobility business in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments under the Lectrix brand. It runs components business under the Livguard Drivetrain brand and last-mile delivery, charge and swap business as well as battery and vehicle leasing under the Mooving platform.

At GCL, Kumar launched the e-mobility business with acquisition of Ampere for two- wheelers and Best Way for three-wheelers, said the release..