Left Menu
Development News Edition

Collection efficiency improving in NBFC sector, hopes of near normalisation by Diwali: Report

In retail lending, at least 15-20 per cent improvement was seen in collections over the last two months. "Overall collection efficiency was at 70-75 per cent for micro loans, at 80-90 per cent for vehicle finance, and at 85-90 per cent for affordable housing across financiers in August 2020," the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:59 IST
Collection efficiency improving in NBFC sector, hopes of near normalisation by Diwali: Report

NBFCs have ramped-up their collection infrastructure aggressively and growth is visible across product segments, a report by Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage said the report was prepared following its annual general investor conference, which saw participation from 15 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). "With improving macros across most business segments, there was increased optimism on collection efficiency as well as on growth across product segments. In retail lending, at least 15-20 per cent improvement was seen in collections over the last two months.

"Overall collection efficiency was at 70-75 per cent for micro loans, at 80-90 per cent for vehicle finance, and at 85-90 per cent for affordable housing across financiers in August 2020," the report said. All companies have ramped-up their collection infrastructure aggressively, and there are talks of near-normalisation of collection efficiency in most products by Diwali, it said. While certain retail lending segments may require restructuring, this would be limited to less than 10 per cent of the portfolio, it added. In terms of restructuring, most financiers await trends in collections in September, given the end of the moratorium and the KV Kamath committee recommendations, it said. Motilal Oswal said the improving liquidity and higher risk appetite on account of better collection performance have given companies the confidence to lift disbursements.

"Improvement in the rural segment is a consensus view of most participants. Mass and affordable housing have been the key growth drivers for most housing financiers. While disbursements for vehicle financiers are likely to decline 40-50 per cent year-on-year in FY21, AUM (asset under management) is likely to grow in the low single digits. "Housing finance players are likely to witness normalisation in disbursements by Nov-Dec'20, resulting in just 10-20 per cent year-on-year decline in disbursements for the year," it added. Infrastructure finance has been largely stable given the operational nature of the assets. The SME and MSME segments have also seen healthy improvement in disbursements and collections as businesses are operating at 65-70 per cent of earlier levels, it said.

"Gold loan companies continue to be on a strong footing and have witnessed much stronger disbursements in 2Q v/s 1Q. "In micro-finance, while the overall collection efficiency is improving, geographic performances are mixed, with states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Odisha seeing challenges. However, disbursements are yet to resume properly for most entities," it noted. In wholesale lending, certain real estate, hospitality and toll road projects may require restructuring, the report added..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya: each country should make its own decision on sanctions

Each country should make its own decision on sanctions, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday. This is an individual question for every country, every country should make its own decision on this top...

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Kangana takes on Sena, tells Uddhav his ego will be crushed

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Queen a...

Sebi puts in place operating guidelines for PMS in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with operating guidelines to provide portfolio management services at the international financial services centre IFSC, wherein applicants need to have a networth of at least USD 7,50,000. In a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020