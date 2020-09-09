Left Menu
Development News Edition

LVMH abandons $16 billion Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

French luxury goods giant LVMH abandoned its $16 billion takeover of Tiffany, a deal that has lost its gloss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for a bitter battle as the U.S. jeweler sued to force it through. The French group, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, said its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition to beyond Jan. 6, 2021, given the threat of additional U.S. tariffs against French products.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:13 IST
LVMH abandons $16 billion Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

French luxury goods giant LVMH abandoned its $16 billion takeover of Tiffany, a deal that has lost its gloss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for a bitter battle as the U.S. jeweler sued to force it through.

The French group, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, said its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition to beyond Jan. 6, 2021, given the threat of additional U.S. tariffs against French products. LVMH finance chief Jean Jacques Guiony said the letter was unsolicited and came as a total surprise, angrily rejecting suggestions that his company was using it as a pretext to pull out of the takeover of Tiffany.

"The deal cannot happen. We are prohibited from closing the deal," Guiony told reporters on a conference call. Nonetheless the terms of the deal, which would have been the biggest-ever in the luxury industry and was agreed before the pandemic, have also become less commercially attractive.

The spread of COVID-19 has hammered sales in the sector hard and raised questions about whether Louis Vuitton owner LVMH was overpaying. Guiony also said LVMH was not happy with the way Tiffany had been managed in recent months, calling its performance "lackluster".

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will address in detail the issue of the planned takeover, a government spokesman said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The French government could be neither "passive" nor "naive" in the context of international negotiations with its partners, spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

LVMH added that Tiffany had also asked it to postpone the closing of the deal, to Dec. 31 of this year from an already extended deadline of Nov. 24. It said its board had decided to stick to the terms of the original merger agreement, which stated that the deal must be completed by Nov. 24 -- something that is no longer possible, Guiony said. TIFFANY FILES LAWSUIT

Tiffany, however, filed a lawsuit against LVMH in Delaware - the U.S. state where the U.S. jeweler is registered - to force the French company to complete the deal as agreed last year, accusing it of deliberately stalling completion of the takeover. It said in its lawsuit LVMH had made clear that its real goal was "to attempt to renegotiate the merger price to which the parties agreed last November and, barring renegotiation, run out the clock."

It also refuted LVMH's suggestion that it can pull out of the deal "by claiming Tiffany has undergone a material adverse effect or breached its obligations under the Merger Agreement, or that the transaction is in some way inconsistent with its patriotic duties as a French corporation." Tiffany shares were down about 10.5% in New York, while LVMH shares in Paris were flat.

JEWELRY LOSES SHINE The luxury industry is facing an unprecedented sales slump as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, after a decade of stellar growth, with revenues expected to fall by as much as 35% this year. It will take until 2022-23 for revenues to return to 2019 levels, according to consultancy Bain.

The Tiffany deal had looked in doubt since it emerged in June that LVMH boss Arnault, France's richest person and a shrewd deal maker, was exploring ways to reopen price negotiations with the jeweler because of the pandemic, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. Those sources said later that the group had decided against renegotiating the terms of the takeover, and LVMH has repeatedly said it was committed to the deal. Guiony said on Wednesday his group had never sought to obtain a better price.

But an initial Aug. 24 deadline was pushed back by three months as the deal had not yet been cleared by the EU Commission and other antitrust authorities. When it struck the deal, LVMH was betting it could restore the luster of Tiffany by investing in spruced-up stores and new collections.

But the U.S. jeweler's worldwide sales fell 29% to $747.1 million in the three months to end July, missing expectations of $772 million, even though it flagged a recovery in August. LVMH's own watches and jewelry division was the worst-performing in the first half of the year. On Wednesday, Tiffany said it expected its earnings for the fourth quarter to exceed those for the same period last year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will propose taxing companies that move U.S. jobs overseas in a visit on Wednesday to the battleground state of Michigan, home to the American auto industry. Biden and his rival, President Donald Tr...

New COVID rules in England expected to last more than 2 or 3 weeks

New restrictions on social gatherings in England are unlikely to be over in just two or three weeks, the countrys Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ...

Delhi govt forms panel to suggest measures to augment excise duty revenue, boost hotel industry

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to suggest measures to augment revenue from excise duty and ways to simplify liquor pricing as well as boost the hotel and restaurant industry of the city. The committee constitu...

PSG coach Tuchel asks for patience amid virus cluster

Facing a major headache to build a competitive side for his teams French league opener, Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is asking for patience. After its loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month, PSG returns to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020