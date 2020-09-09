Delhi govt forms panel to suggest measures to augment excise duty revenue, boost hotel industry

Left Menu
The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to suggest measures to augment revenue from excise duty and ways to simplify liquor pricing as well as boost the hotel and restaurant industry of the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to suggest measures to augment revenue from excise duty and ways to simplify liquor pricing as well as boost the hotel and restaurant industry of the city. The committee constituted under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be headed by Excise Commissioner and have two deputy commissioners as its members, said a Delhi government statement.

It will submit its recommendations to the deputy chief minister within 15 days. "This committee would suggest measures to simplify the liquor pricing mechanism and checking malpractices and evasion of duty in the liquor trade. "It will also look into changes in excise duty structure that will aid in ease of doing business for the restaurant and hospitality industry in Delhi," the statement said.

The key focus of the committee will be to boost the restaurant and hospitality industry which will help in the recovery of jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic, it said. The Delhi government, which is working hard to make Delhi a business-friendly city, is laying major focus on promoting the restaurant and hospitality industry. The hotel and hospitality industry has been one of the "worst" affected industries during the COVID pandemic, it said. "Millions of people work in this industry and this industry produces about 8 per cent of the jobs in Delhi. But the pandemic has devastated this industry. The situation has not only affected the employment but also reduced the revenue of the Delhi government," the statement said.

The committee will also formulate policy to generate more jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry and to boost the business of this industry. It will also hold consultations with the stakeholders and receive representations from them. Ensuring equitable access to liquor supply and transforming the nature of liquor trade commensurate to the changing stature of the national capital area will also be considered by the panel, added the statement.

