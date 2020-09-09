Left Menu
MHA grants FCRA registration to Amritsar-based organisation to receive foreign funds to run 'langar', help poor

Langar services in Golden temple are provided by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association, which applied for FCRA registration on May 27, has been running 'langar' services to the devotees of Golden temple in Amritsar in Punjab, sources said.

09-09-2020
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to provide free food and other facilities to devotees of Golden temple. Government sources said the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association has been granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Union Food Processing Minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for granting the FCRA registration to the association. "Happy to share that MHA has granted approval under FCRA to Sri Harmandir Sahib. This will enable the shrine to receive 'sewa' from all over the world & go a long way in propagating Gurusahab's philosophy of 'sarbat da bhala'. I'm grateful to @AmitShah Ji for making this possible," she tweeted.

The FCRA registration of the association will be valid for a period of five years, the sources said. Langar services in Golden temple are provided by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

The Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association, which applied for FCRA registration on May 27, has been running 'langar' services to the devotees of Golden temple in Amritsar in Punjab, sources said. Set up in 1925, the organisation so far has been taking donations within the country.

With the granting of the FCRA registration by the union home ministry, the organisation can now take foreign contributions which it can spend for running 'langar' services and help poor and needy.

