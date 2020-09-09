Left Menu
Youth want employment, govt giving them 'hollow speeches': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the youth of the country want employment and alleged that the government was giving "hollow speeches" and "ignoring them".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:54 IST
Youth want employment, govt giving them 'hollow speeches': Priyanka Gandhi
Asserting that the country's young population wants employment, she said they want to join their stalled recruitments, dates for examinations, notifications for new jobs, proper recruitment process and more job opportunities.

"In return, the government gives them hollow speeches, sticks and is ignoring them," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi and asked, "till when". The youth of this country want to make their voice heard, Priyanka Gandhi said in an earlier tweet in Hindi using the hashtag '9 baje 9 minute yuvaon ki baat' and 'stop privatization save govt job'.

"In return, the government gives them hollow speeches, sticks and is ignoring them," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi and asked, "till when". The youth of this country want to make their voice heard, Priyanka Gandhi said in an earlier tweet in Hindi using the hashtag '9 baje 9 minute yuvaon ki baat' and 'stop privatization save govt job'.

The youth are raising their voice against stalled recruitments, exam dates, appointments and new jobs, she said. "Today, all of us need to support the youth in their fight for employment," she said.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the state of the economy and alleged rise in unemployment after the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

