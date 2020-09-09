Hyderabad Metro services resume in all 3 Corridors

Hyderabad,Sep 9 (PTI): Metro Rail services were operationalised in all three corridors of the elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the city on Wednesday on the third day of resumption of services, after over five months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said. Hyderabad Metro recorded ridership of around 31,000 passengers on all the three Corridors on Wednesday, they said.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, Hyderabad metro rail services had resumed operations in a phased manner beginning on Corridor 1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar route) on September 7. Services commenced on Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurg) on Tuesday and similarly the services started on Corridor 2 on Wednesday, they said.

"Today we ran metro services on all three corridors continuously from 7 am to 9 pm.A total of 680 train trips were made and around 31,000 passengers travelled on all three corridors. From now on, train services will be regular on all corridors from 7 am to 9 pm," Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said.