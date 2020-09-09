Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services on Thursday

Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:22 IST
Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red, Violet and Green lines are set to resume on Thursday, officials said, after remaining suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro opened its doors to commuters on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. As part of stage one, the Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Trains are operating in two batches -- from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM -- in the first stage.

On Wednesday, the Blue and Pink lines were made operational with the same schedule. The Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh); and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) will resume services from September 10 with the same time schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

With services available on multiple lines (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), the total ridership on Wednesday was nearly 53,400 till 8 PM, the DMRC said in a statement. The Yellow Line saw an approximate ridership of 26,900, the Blue Line 22,600 and the Pink Line 3,900, it said.

The DMRC said it "will be running 35 trains on the Red Line performing around 413 train trips during morning and evening hours on 10th September, 2020". "Similarly, 40 trains with approximately 344 trips will be put into service on the Violet Line," it said. On the Green Line, 20 trains with 268 trips will be put into service, it added.

"The trips will be subsequently increased as the operational timing of services get extended on September 11-12 with the opening of other lines in a graded manner," the DMRC said. The list of gates which will remain open for entry of passengers at each station along with all necessary updates are available on the home page of the Delhi Metro's official website, www.delhimetrorail.com.

The entire metro network will be made operational throughout the day from September 12 onwards. Passengers will be required to follow all social distancing norms and guidelines during travel. Wearing masks is mandatory inside train coaches and on station premises.

The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...

3 more COVID deaths in Muzaffarnagar

Three more women from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 37, officials said. The three COVID-19 patients were under treatment at a hospital in MeerutThe deceased incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020