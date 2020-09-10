Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Metro: Steady rise in passengers; parking, e-rickshaws started at some stations

"Meanwhile, free e-rickshaw service has been started between Sector 51 station of NMRC and Sector 52 station of the Delhi metro from Wednesday," the spokesperson said "E-rickshaws on payment basis are also available at the Sector 137 and Sector 142 stations of the Aqua Line," the official added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:32 IST
Noida Metro: Steady rise in passengers; parking, e-rickshaws started at some stations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) opened its parking and e-rickshaw services for last mile connectivity at some stations as more commuters opted for the Noida-Greater Noida Metro on Wednesday, officials said. The Aqua Line, which is the rail service between the twin cities, resumed operations on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NMRC said. On Wednesday, 514 passengers commuted during the 7 am-11 am shift, while the figures stood at approximately 370 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday, a spokesperson for NMRC said. Altogether, 1,061 passengers took ride on the Aqua Line on Wednesday. It was approximately 600 on Monday and 725 on Tuesday, the official said. "Meanwhile, free e-rickshaw service has been started between Sector 51 station of NMRC and Sector 52 station of the Delhi metro from Wednesday," the spokesperson said

"E-rickshaws on payment basis are also available at the Sector 137 and Sector 142 stations of the Aqua Line," the official added. Parking facility also was started at 10 metro stations -- Sector 51, Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 137, Sector 142, Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha I and Delta I, the spokesperson said. According to NMRC rules, people with body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and those without 'green status' on Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry. The rail service connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises

However, it also said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations -- Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk -- for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 30 for needy commuters. Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average ridership of approximately 25,000 daily, according to officials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...

3 more COVID deaths in Muzaffarnagar

Three more women from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 37, officials said. The three COVID-19 patients were under treatment at a hospital in MeerutThe deceased incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020