Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices bounce as banking stocks gain, Reliance up 2.6 pc

Equity benchmark indices swung higher during early hours on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with banking stocks taking a lead.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:26 IST
Equity indices bounce as banking stocks gain, Reliance up 2.6 pc
Reliance gained by 2.6 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 2,218.50 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices swung higher during early hours on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with banking stocks taking a lead. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 277 points or 0.73 per cent at 38,471 while the Nifty 50 gained by 74 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,352.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 0.9 per cent and financial service by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries ticked up by 2.64 per cent to Rs 2,218.50 per share, a day after announcing that US technology investor Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures.

IndusInd Bank gained by 2.7 per cent to Rs 621.10 per share while State Bank of India was up by 1.7 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, HDFC Life and Sun Pharma. Among those which lost were Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever.

Meanwhile, Asia's stock markets rose following a bounce on Wall Street though investors remain cautious about the outlook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained half a per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.5 per cent and markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong opened higher.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai cops provide security outside Kangana's house, office

Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday. The Queen actor has already been given Y-plus category sec...

Emergency Brexit talks as EU explores UK plan to break divorce treaty

Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, a step Brussels has warned could scupper any chance of a trade deal. After Britain ...

ANALYSIS-WTO leadership race seen as hostage to U.S. election

The World Trade Organizations effort to select a leader entered a new stage this week as ambassadors from 164 member countries met with senior officials for private confessionals to say who they support.But the politicking in Geneva, the fi...

Reliance Industries shares extend rally, jump nearly 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries continued to rally on Thursday, gaining nearly 3 per cent, on US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners 1.75 per cent stake-buying plan in the firms retail arm for Rs 7,500 crore. The market heavyweight stock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020