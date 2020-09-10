Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titagarh to replace 25 pc of power demand with clean energy

India's largest private sector manufacturer of passenger and freight trains Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Thursday announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with Fourth Partner Energy to procure 4.8 megawatts of solar power for its wagon and steel foundries at Titagarh and passenger coach and propulsion unit at Uttarpara.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:59 IST
Titagarh to replace 25 pc of power demand with clean energy
The company will offset over 1.3 lakh tonnes of carbon over the next two decades.. Image Credit: ANI

India's largest private sector manufacturer of passenger and freight trains Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Thursday announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with Fourth Partner Energy to procure 4.8 megawatts of solar power for its wagon and steel foundries at Titagarh and passenger coach and propulsion unit at Uttarpara. This will effectively replace about 25 per cent of its current annual electricity demand with clean energy. All three power plants are expected to be commissioned by January 2021.

Vice President at Titagarh Prithish Chowdhary said reducing carbon emissions and switching to green energy is no longer an option but a global imperative. "Apart from a significant reduction in our carbon footprint, solar power is also cheaper than grid electricity and is a valuable commercial proposition for manufacturing firms that are energy-intensive. We expect to see substantial saving in our annual power costs through the use of solar energy," he said.

Titagarh's procurement of clean electricity is also in-line with the government's vision of net-zero carbon emission in Indian Railways by 2030. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced the solarisation of 960 stations and the government's plan to procure 33 billion units of clean electricity by 2030. Karan Chadha, Head of business development at Fourth Partner Energy, said corporate India plays a pivotal role in energy transition and it is encouraging to see companies like Titagarh lead the change.

"Through these three installations spread over 48,000 square metres of available roof space, Titagarh will offset over 1.3 lakh tonnes of carbon over the next two decades apart from saving costs on every unit of power procured. Our aim is to enable businesses to similarly achieve their low-carbon goals in a cost-effective manner," he said. Fourth Partner Energy has also partnered with Indian Railways to solarise Jabalpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur stations and the Nagpur Metro Rail. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...

United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes

United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next yearTogether with the airlines existing services from New Delhi and Mum...

Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020