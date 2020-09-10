Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groww raises Rs 220 cr in Series C funding round

Investment platform Groww on Thursday said it has raised Rs 220 crore in Series C funding round from existing investors Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, Propel ventures and a new investor YC Continuity. The platform currently offers stock broking and direct mutual funds. Groww records more than 1.5 lakh new SIPs every month, the company claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:45 IST
Groww raises Rs 220 cr in Series C funding round

Investment platform Groww on Thursday said it has raised Rs 220 crore in Series C funding round from existing investors Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, Propel ventures and a new investor YC Continuity. Series C financing (also known as Series C round) is one of the stages in the capital-raising process by a startup. The series C round is the fourth stage of startup financing.

Groww plans to utilise the money raised to enhance its technology infrastructure, expand their product suite and hire top talent across engineering, product and growth divisions, according to the company's statement. Groww will also utilise part of the funding to fuel their pan-India financial education initiative 'Ab India Karega Invest'.

"Our wealth as a nation will keep growing, and our mission is to provide the best experience to investors to manage their wealth. We are happy to partner with investors who believe in our long-term vision," Groww co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre said. Incepted in 2017, Groww claims to have over 80 lakh registered users on the platform in India. The platform currently offers stock broking and direct mutual funds.

Groww records more than 1.5 lakh new SIPs every month, the company claimed. "India is seeing increased participation of retail investors in financial markets – with 2 million new stock market investors added in the last quarter alone. Groww is leading this change by serving millions of retail investors," Sequoia Capital India LLP Principal Ashish Agrawal said.

Groww claims that 60 per cent of its users hail from tier 2 and 3 cities and 60 per cent are first time investors..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...

United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes

United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next yearTogether with the airlines existing services from New Delhi and Mum...

Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020