Nearly 50% of India's working women feeling increased stress due to pandemic: Survey

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI)Nearly 50 per cent of India's working women are feeling increased stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed a survey conducted by online professional network LinkedIn. It revealed that the pandemic is taking a toll on the emotional well-being of India's working women as 47 per cent report they are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the pandemic, LinkedIn said. For men, this number stood at 38 per cent, pointing towards a disproportionate impact on women in these testing times, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 50 percent of India's working women are feeling increased stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed a survey conducted by the online professional network LinkedIn. It revealed that the pandemic is taking a toll on the emotional well-being of India's working women as 47 percent report they are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the pandemic, LinkedIn said.

For men, this number stood at 38 percent, pointing towards a disproportionate impact on women in these testing times, it said. LinkedIn on Thursday announced the findings of the tenth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of India's workforce.

Based on the survey responses of 2,254 professionals in India, findings from the weeks of July 27 - August 23 reveal the pandemic's impact on India's working mothers and working women, and the cautious optimism of freelancers towards personal finances and career prospects, it said. The survey also underscored the challenges of childcare during the pandemic, according to a LinkedIn statement.

The survey showed that India's overall confidence is growing steadily. Remote working has laid out a tougher road for India's working mothers as the survey showed that around one in three (31 percent) working mothers are currently providing childcare full-time when compared to nearly one in five (17 percent) working fathers, the statement said.

"Worryingly, more than two in five (44 percent) working moms are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25 percent)", it said. The survey showed that only one in five (20 percent) working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children when compared to 32 percent of men.

More than 46 percent working mothers reported working till late to make up for work, and 42 percent are unable to focus on work with their children at home, it said. Findings show that about one in four freelancers anticipate an increase in their earned income (25 percent) and personal savings (27 percent), while close to one in three (31 percent) expect their number of investments to increase in the next six months.

