Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves Rs 971-cr Munger-Bhagalpur NH proj in Bihar

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved a proposal to construct 120 km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on national highway 80 in Bihar," MoRTH said in a statement. Munger-Bhagalpur highway project will be a 2-lane road, which will also be 4-lane wide at certain stretches, MoRTH added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:48 IST
Govt approves Rs 971-cr Munger-Bhagalpur NH proj in Bihar

The government on Thursday said it has approved a Rs 971 crore highway project in Bihar. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved a proposal to construct 120 km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on national highway 80 in Bihar," MoRTH said in a statement.

Munger-Bhagalpur highway project will be a 2-lane road, which will also be 4-lane wide at certain stretches, MoRTH added. It said, Highways Minister Gadkari has directed officials to begin work on this Road within next three months besides releasing Rs 20 crore for immediate repair works on this section.

"The Minister informed that this is an important commercial connectivity Road in this area with around 25,000 vehicles per day. The Ministry has decided to construct the new NH (National Highway) in view of difficulties of the people of this region," the statement said. With the completion of this road, commercial activities of the state will be strengthened, the Minister said.

This road will connect the bridge being constructed by the State government at Agvani Ghat of Sultanganj to Khagaria, which will add further traffic of about 6,000 vehicles on this road. The road is one of the busiest routes in Bihar.

"It serves as a lifeline for stone supply sector which caters to the entire Bihar, Nepal, West Bengal, etc. It is also a major route for carrying flash from NTPC Kahalgaon to Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Purnea and Kishanganj," the statement said. It also connects to the famous Vikramshila University of Bhagalpur, besides being an important tourist route.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun.

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun....

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States wher...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Japan Consul-General, discusses need to expand bilateral relations

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday had a meeting with Japan Consul-General Michio Harada during which the latter emphasised the need of expanding bilateral relations between India and Japan. Taking to Twitter, Paw...

Bong Joon-Ho to produce immigrant drama 'Sea Frog' for Participant Media

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has joined Participant Medias immigrant drama Sea Frog as a producer. The project is based on Bongs 2014 production Haemoo, which was South Koreas official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film categor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020