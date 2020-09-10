Three killed as car falls into gorge in U'Khand

Three people were killed while another was seriously injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the district disaster control room said on Thursday. The four people were travelling in the car from Sirigaon to Raigaon late on Wednesday night when it fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Narayanbagad on Parkhal-Dungri motor road, the control room said

The three men, Dhani Lal (32), Bhagat Lal (45) and Hari Lal (42), died on the spot while the driver was seriously injured in the mishap, it said. The injured driver Devendra Lal (22) has been hospitalised, it said.