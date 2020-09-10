Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response

The AU Bureau meeting called for contributions to the African Union’s COVID-19 Response Fund established by the AU Commission chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, in March 2020.

AfDB | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:48 IST
AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response
At the beginning of February 2020, only two reference laboratories—in Senegal and in South Africa—could run tests for COVID-19 on the continent. Image Credit: ANI

The African Development Bank's Board of Directors on Wednesday approved $27.33 million in grants to boost the African Union's (AU) efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approval follows a meeting of the extended Bureau of the Conference of Heads of State and Government with Africa's private sector on 22 April 2020, chaired by H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and chairperson of the AU, at which the Bank's President, Akinwumi Adesina, pledged strong support for the AU's COVID-19 initiative.

The AU Bureau meeting called for contributions to the African Union's COVID-19 Response Fund established by the AU Commission chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, in March 2020.

Speaking after the Board approval of this operation, President Adesina said: "The African Development Bank will strongly support Africa to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and build back, strongly and smartly. The Bank's financial support to the Africa Centers for Disease Control reaffirms our strong commitment to regional efforts to tackle the pandemic being coordinated by the African Union. Africa needs a well-financed Africa Centers for Disease Control, today and for the future."

The Bank's grant financing will support the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in providing technical assistance and building capacity for 37 African Development Fund (ADF) eligible countries, particularly the Transition States, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact. The ADF is the Bank's concessional window.

Sourced from the ADF's Regional Operations/Regional Public Goods envelope and the Transition Support Facility, these two grants will support the implementation of Africa CDC's COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness and Response Plan through strengthening surveillance at various points of entry (air, sea, and land) in African countries; building sub-regional and national capacity for epidemiological surveillance; ensuring the availability of testing materials and personal protective equipment for frontline workers deployed in hotspots. The operation will also facilitate the collection of gender-disaggregated data and adequate staffing for Africa CDC's emergency operations centre.

At the beginning of February 2020, only two reference laboratories—in Senegal and in South Africa—could run tests for COVID-19 on the continent. The Africa CDC, working with governments, the World Health Organization, and several development partners and public health institutes, have increased this capacity to 44 countries currently. Despite this progress, Africa's testing capacity remains low, with the 37 ADF-eligible countries accounting for only 40% of completed COVID-19 tests to date.

"Our response today and support to the African Union is timely and will play a crucial role in helping Africa look inward for solutions to build resilience to this pandemic and future outbreaks," said Ms Wambui Gichuri, Ag. Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

This support will complement various national and sub-regional operations financed by the African Development Bank under its COVID-19 Response Facility to support African countries to contain and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...

Foreign Ministers of India, Russia discuss cooperation in nuclear, space sectors, agree to work closely in UNSC

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and India held discussions on cooperation in nuclear and space sectors and agreed to work closely in UNSC during Indias forthcoming tenure as non-permanent member, Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Th...

Shahid, Mira stun in latest monochrome picture

Actor Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday treated fans with a stunning monochrome picture of herself and her actor husband. She took to Instagram to share the picture which she termed as Yin Yang as it features the couple in white ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020