Dalmia Cement buys shares worth Rs 98 cr of Indian Energy Exchange

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Thursday purchased shares of Indian Energy Exchange worth nearly Rs 98 crore through open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on BSE, over 51.49 lakh scrips of the firm were picked up by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) at Rs 190.1 per share.

The total deal value stood at Rs 97.89 crore. Through a separate transaction, DCB Power Ventures Ltd offloaded 55 lakh shares of Indian Energy Exchange at a price of Rs 190.11 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 104.56 crore.

On BSE, shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd ended at Rs 190.15 apiece, up 0.80 per cent over the previous close.