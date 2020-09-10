Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to Rs 2,130 cr

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Thursday said it has upsized its maiden unsecured three-year NCD issue to Rs 2,130 crore. "The strong response to the NCD issue showcases the trust of investors in the abilities and growth prospects of the company," MSSL Director Vaaman Sehgal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:15 IST
Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to Rs 2,130 cr

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Thursday said it has upsized its maiden unsecured three-year NCD issue to Rs 2,130 crore. The original issue size was Rs 1,500 crore, which was upsized using the greenshoe option on the back of overwhelming investor demand, MSSL said in a statement.

Overall, 24 investors (including 23 qualified institutional buyers) have invested in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it added. The issue was the joint widest distributed debt issuance by an Indian private sector corporate in the current fiscal, the company claimed.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to pre-pay debt, which will help strengthen the balance sheet and reduce interest cost, MSSL said. "The strong response to the NCD issue showcases the trust of investors in the abilities and growth prospects of the company," MSSL Director Vaaman Sehgal said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before authorities along with an improvised explosive device IED in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. The rebel, Kosa Kawasi, who was activ...

Prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha, peace talks this weekend

Six prisoners sought by the Taliban left Kabul on a flight to Doha on Thursday evening, two government sources told Reuters, as the insurgents confirmed they would start long-awaited peace talks on Saturday. The prisoners, who are accused o...

Brazilian expert on uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by arrow

A top expert on isolated Amazon tribes in Brazil was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franciscato, 56, had spent his career as an offi...

Suspected Islamists kill at least 53 in eastern Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 53 villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Ituri province this week, a local official said on Thursday.The authorities blamed the attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Allied Democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020