Puri holds meeting with Adityanath to review aviation infrastructure in UP

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to review the aviation infrastructure in the state. "We reviewed the progress of the airports in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra & the commencement of RCS-UDAN (flights) from Bareilly," Puri said on Twitter on Thursday night. Issues related to aviation infrastructure in Meerut and Sarsawa and increasing the number of flights from Hindon airport were also brought up, Puri stated.

Regional connectivity scheme UDAN was started by the Modi government in 2016 to start flights from unserved and underserved airports in the country at affordable prices. About the meeting, Puri said, "I also took the opportunity to brief Hon'ble CM about Lucknow & Varanasi airports. @MoCA_GoI & @UPGovt have agreed to continue working closely to revamp aviation infrastructure in the state." UP is a growth engine of India with seven operational airports in the state handling close to 10 million passengers per annum, he stated. Senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry were also present during the virtual meeting with the UP CM on Thursday.