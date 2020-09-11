MSRTC adds 140 buses in MMR to cater to growing travel demand

In view of the increased travel demand from people, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has deployed 140 additional buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), its top official said on Friday. These 140 buses are apart from the 400 that are already in operation in the region, Shekhar Channe, vice- chairman and managing director of the MSRTC told PTI.

Under the 'Mission Begin Again' unlocking process, the state government has allowed 30 per cent attendance at private offices. But although the travel demand in the region has increased due to it, the public transport facilities are falling short. "The newly-introduced buses will be operated on various routes in the MMR considering the demand of the people. If required, more buses will be pressed into service," Channe said.

The MSRTC has resumed its inter-district operation from August 20, whereas its intra-district operation had re- started from May 22. Channe said that presently there are 5,500 buses running on various routes across the state and over 5.5 lakh passengers are using the services everyday.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, the MSRTC is one of the biggest road transport corporations in the country..