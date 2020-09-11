Liberty General Insurance Partners with SpiceJet to Offer Travel Insurance

Mumbai/Gurugram, September 11, 2020: Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty), one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always been at the forefront of bringing value driven products for its customers, and exploring new avenues to reach out to them, thus providing innovative insurance solutions according to their ever changing needs. Bearing this in mind, Liberty and SpiceJet, India's leading airline, have partnered together to offer 'Liberty Secure Travel' an insurance policy to consumers who book airline travel through SpiceJet's website and mobile site. Applicable across SpiceJet's domestic network, Liberty's new Zero Cancellation service offered under the Liberty Secure Travel Policy allows passengers to seamlessly cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges in case they are unable to fly due to any unavoidable circumstances. Customers can avail the offering by paying an additional nominal fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket.

With Zero Cancellation insurance, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance not beyond 90 days. The sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is Rs. 5000/-. The premium for a single passenger on a single flight booking will vary anywhere between INR 399/- for bookings made in advance of a minimum of 7 days to INR 643/- for a maximum of 30-90 days. Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, "Through our partnership with SpiceJet we expect increased penetration of insurance by leveraging their platform. We plan to reach out to consumers with a relevant travel insurance solution when they book through SpiceJet's website or mobile site. This product will offer peace of mind, flexibility and cost savings to SpiceJet passengers in these unprecedented times." Ms. Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, "Most leisure travellers tend to book in advance for their much-awaited holidays to get the best fare deals. However, last minute cancellations due to an emergency is the biggest worry faced by most passengers. Now, SpiceJet with its unique Zero Cancellation service takes away that worry and allows passengers to book freely, in advance or closer to the date of travel without any fear of cancellations charges. SpiceJet's Zero Cancellation service comes at a nominal cost and aims to ensure peace of mind for our passengers. With our Zero Cancellation service, we want to ensure not just the safest but a complete worry-free travel experience for our customers." About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UT. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.

About SpiceJet Ltd SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. The airline has a fleet of 74 Boeing 737, 29 Bombardier Q-400s, eight B737 & Bombardier Q-400 freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 49 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

PWR PWR.