BGR Energy reports consolidated net loss at Rs 74.42 crore

The city-based company had clocked a consolidated net loss at Rs 12.49 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year, BGR Energy Systems said in a BSE filing. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the consolidated net loss was at Rs 9.57 crore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:51 IST
Chennai, Sep 11(PTI): Engineering, procurement and construction major BGR Energy Systems on Friday reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 74.42 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The city-based company had clocked a consolidated net loss at Rs 12.49 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year, BGR Energy Systems said in a BSE filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the consolidated net loss was at Rs 9.57 crore. Total income on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 127.76 crore from Rs 632.52 crore registered last fiscal.

For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,734.49 crore. On the impact of COVID-19, the company said the results for the quarter under review were not comparable with those for the previous quarter due to the lockdown.

The operations and financial results for the quarter were hit due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus. From July, the operations gradually resumed with requisite precautions with limited availability of workforce and disrupted supply chain.

The company continues to monitor the economic effects of the pandemic while taking steps to improve its efficiency and financial outcome, the filing added..

