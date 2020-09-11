JSHL posts Rs 50 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of reduction in income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 84 crore during the same quarter of preceding fiscal, JSHL said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 766 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,172 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses stood at Rs 837 crore as against Rs 2,056 crore in April-June 2019-20.

"This quarter was unprecedented for not just stainless steel, but the entire economy. We are closely monitoring the situation and calibrating our decisions accordingly," JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in a post-earnings statement. "Though we started seeing signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter, our chief focus was to optimise costs on all fronts. The long term potential for stainless steel in India remains intact and we expect a stronger recovery in domestic demand sooner than later," he added.

The stainless steel industry in India has been recovering at an encouraging pace. Demand in the auto segment is picking up speed, especially that for two-wheelers, the statement said. The resumption in construction activities has been supportive to the decorative pipes and tubes segment. As unfinished projects start taking shape again, industrial fabrication is expected to bounce back to pre-COVID levels, it added.

The upcoming festive season is also likely to lift up the demand from segments such as hollowware (utensils and tableware). Conventional demand drivers of stainless steel, namely construction, transportation, and process industries, are also inching towards normalcy, it said.